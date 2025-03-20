Imphal: Violent clashes between members of the Zomi and Hmar tribes erupted once again in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Wednesday, leaving one dead and several people injured, reported IANS.

The violence broke out late Tuesday night, just hours after a peace agreement was reached between the two communities' apex bodies. The unrest began when a group attempted to remove the flag of a Zomi militant outfit from the town.

The situation escalated rapidly as men wielding batons engaged in stone pelting, forcing security personnel to intervene. Tear gas shells and several rounds were fired in the air to disperse the mobs, the official stated. Security forces struggled to contain the violence as groups vandalised properties, and some individuals within the crowd fired gunshots at their rivals. The deceased was identified as Lalropui Pakhumate (53), as reported by IANS.

"It is not yet clear who fired the shots," the official added. Security personnel have since conducted flag marches and reinforced their presence in the area, urging residents to stay indoors as curfew remains enforced throughout the district.

In response to the turmoil, the Zomi Students' Federation called for an immediate shutdown in the district. "The emergency shutdown has become necessary in the wake of the volatile situation in Churachandpur... all normal activities shall remain suspended," the federation stated.

The student body urged people to remain indoors while requesting educational institutions and businesses to shut down. Meanwhile, the district administration appealed to residents to "cease all violent activities" and extend their cooperation to authorities.

District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S, addressing the crisis, expressed concern over the ongoing violence. "The conflict has resulted in significant distress and suffering on both sides. Attacks have been reported, and there is an urgent need to restore peace and maintain law and order in our area," he stated. He further warned that "No individual or group is allowed to take the law into their hands and any such actions will be taken with strict legal consequences."

Encouraging residents to cooperate, he urged them to report any suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies. He also appealed to community leaders to engage in discussions with authorities and security forces to ensure a peaceful resolution.

The violence follows an earlier agreement between the Hmar Inpui and Zomi Council to lift a shutdown and refrain from actions disrupting public life in the district.

The clashes stemmed from an incident on Sunday when Hmar Inpui general secretary Richard Hmar was attacked by some Zomi individuals. The assault led to widespread unrest, prompting authorities to impose a curfew the next day.

According to sources, Richard Hmar was driving when his vehicle nearly collided with a two-wheeler ridden by a member of the Zomi community. A minor dispute ensued, which soon escalated into a violent confrontation.

In response to the attack and subsequent clashes, the Hmar Village Volunteers (HVV) declared a total shutdown in Pherzawl and Jiribam districts. Pherzawl is predominantly Hmar-inhabited, while Jiribam is home to multiple ethnic communities, with Meiteis forming the majority.

On Tuesday, a settlement was reached, under which the attacker's family agreed to compensate Richard Hmar’s kin with Rs 50,000 for organising a traditional peace feast, an official confirmed. Additionally, Rs 2 lakh was to be provided for his medical treatment, with further financial assistance if required. Both groups also agreed to prevent any recurrence of such violence, the official added.

Since May 2023, ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur have resulted in over 250 fatalities and displaced thousands. The persistent unrest led the Centre to impose President’s Rule on February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The state assembly, which has a tenure until 2027, has since been placed under suspended animation.