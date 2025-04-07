Imphal: A day after an irate mob allegedly set fire to the house of the BJP Minority Morcha's Manipur president, Md Asker Ali, for supporting the Waqf Amendment Act, the Thoubal district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS throughout the entire Lilong assembly constituency on Monday.

The district magistrate issued an order banning gatherings of five or more individuals and prohibiting the public from carrying firearms, swords, sticks, stones, or any other lethal weapons, reported PTI.

It said that the superintendent of police reported on Sunday night that a nearly 7,000- 8,000-strong mob, armed with lathis and stones, stormed the residence of Md Asker Ali in Lilong Sambrukhong Mamei area and set it ablaze.

Ali had expressed support on social media platforms for the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, on Saturday. Following the incident on Sunday night, he apologised for his earlier statement and condemned the Act.

"It is reported that the matter is very sensitive in and around Lilong assembly constituency and there is a likelihood of further disturbance which poses a risk to peace and public tranquillity in the constituency," the order stated. Various parts of Imphal Valley witnessed protests against the Act on Sunday.

Over 5,000 people participated in a rally that disrupted traffic on NH-102 at Lilong. Protesters also scuffled with security forces in some areas, including Irong Chesaba in Thoubal.

Protests were also held in Kshatri Awang Leikai, Kairang Muslim and Kiyamgei Muslim areas in Imphal East, and Sora in Thoubal district, among other places, reported PTI.

Security has been strengthened in Muslim-dominated areas of the valley, with additional forces deployed, officials said.

The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Thursday, and by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on Saturday.