Thousands of users of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) across India were unable to complete digital transactions on Saturday following a partial outage that affected fund transfers on major platforms.



The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates UPI, confirmed that it was experiencing "intermittent technical issues", leading to transaction failures. “We are working to resolve the issue, and will keep you updated. We regret the inconvenience caused,” NPCI said in a post on X.

The glitch began after 11 am and impacted users attempting payments through Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm and other UPI-based apps.

According to outage tracking site Downdetector, 81% of the complaints were related to payment failures, while 17% reported problems with logging in and 2% with purchases.

UPI is a real-time payment system developed by NPCI that enables peer-to-peer and person-to-merchant transactions between bank accounts. It has become the most widely used mode of digital payments in India.