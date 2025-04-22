Srinagar: Multiple tourists were feared killed and at least 20 injured when terrorists opened fire in a picturesque meadow near Kashmir’s Pahalgam town, breaking the calm of a regular Tuesday afternoon with scores of people enjoying their day out.



The death toll could be more than 20, estimated a high-ranking official without getting into details. The toll is still being ascertained, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said while describing the terror attack as “much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years".

The attack, which comes as US Vice President J D Vance is visiting India, took place around 3 pm, officials said. It could be the biggest terror strike in Kashmir since February 2019, when 47 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack in Pulwama.

Baisaran, about six kilometres from the resort town of Pahalgam, is an expansive meadow ringed by dense pine forests and mountains and a favourite with tourists and trekkers.

Armed terrorists came into the grassland, dubbed ‘mini Switzerland’, and started firing at tourists milling around eateries, taking pony rides or just picnicking and taking in the sights, officials said.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah briefed the Prime Minister, who is on a visit to Saudi Arabia, stating that he would be leaving for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all relevant agencies.

"Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences,” Shah said in a post on X.

Purported videos from the spot showed the chilling sight of lifeless bodies and women crying. No independent official verification was available. "My husband was shot in the head while seven others were also injured in the attack," a woman survivor said.

Authorities pressed a chopper into service for the evacuation of the injured, the officials said, adding some of the wounded were brought down from the meadows by local people on their ponies. A doctor at the Pahalgam hospital said 12 injured tourists were admitted there and the condition of all of them was stable.

The incident comes when Kashmir is witnessing a surge in tourist arrivals after reeling under militancy for years.

Also, the 38-day Amarnath pilgrimage is scheduled to begin on July 3. Lakhs of pilgrims from across the country travel to the cave shrine from the twin routes -- the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route in south Kashmir's Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district.