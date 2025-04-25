New Delhi: The Indian Army has responded effectively to unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, military sources said on Friday. The exchange took place at a few locations late Thursday night, with Pakistani forces initiating speculative small arms fire targeting Indian posts.



"There were incidents of small arms firing at some places along the LoC initiated by Pakistan last night. The firing was effectively responded to," sources said. No casualties were reported on the Indian side.

The firing comes amid heightened tensions in the region following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 civilian lives. In response to the attack and its suspected cross-border links, India has taken several punitive diplomatic measures against Pakistan, including downgrading bilateral ties, suspending the Indus Water Treaty, and closing the Attari land-transit post.

Amid the evolving situation, Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi is scheduled to visit Srinagar on Friday to conduct a comprehensive review of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He is expected to be briefed by top Army commanders on the ground. It remains unclear whether the Army chief will travel to Pahalgam during his visit.

2 injured in Bandipora encounter

Meanwhile, in a separate development, two police personnel were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Bandipora district of north Kashmir. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Kulnar Bazipora area based on intelligence inputs about the presence of militants. The operation turned into a gunfight when the hiding terrorists opened fire.

The situation across the Valley remains tense, with security forces maintaining a high level of alert in light of recent developments.