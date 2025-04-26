New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory on Saturday directing media outlets to refrain from live coverage of defence operations and movement of security forces, contending that such reportage may inadvertently help hostile elements.

According to a PTI report, the advisory comes in the wake of reporting on defence matters following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.



The advisory said,"In the interest of national security, all media platforms, news agencies, and social media users are advised to exercise utmost responsibility and adhere strictly to existing laws and regulations while reporting on matters concerning defence and other security-related operations."



"Specifically: No real-time coverage, dissemination of visuals, or reporting based on 'sources-based' information related to defence operations or movement should be undertaken," it added. The advisory stated that premature disclosure of sensitive information may inadvertently assist hostile elements and endanger operational effectiveness and the safety of personnel.

The advisory cited past incidents such as the Kargil war, the Mumbai terror attacks of 2008, and the Kandahar hijacking, when "unrestricted coverage had unintended adverse consequences on national interests".

As per the advisory, such telecasting is in violation of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021 and is liable for action.

The advisory called on stakeholders to exercise vigilance, sensitivity and responsibility in their coverage.