The Ministry of Defence on Friday shared an advisory to all media channels to refrain from broadcasting live coverage of defence operations and movement of security forces.

The advisory, issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, added that media channels should also refrain from reporting based on “sources-based” information regarding defence operations. Premature disclosure of sensitive information may inadvertently assist hostile elements and threaten operational effectiveness and the safety of personnel, the Ministry added.

Citing past incidents such as the Kargil war, the Mumbai terror attacks (26/11), and the Kandahar hijacking, the advisory stated that unrestricted coverage had unintended adverse consequences on national interests.

As per the advisory, telecasting in this manner is in violation of Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021 and is liable for action.

The Ministry urged all stakeholders to continue exercising vigilance, sensitivity, and responsibility in coverage, upholding the highest standards in the service of the nation.