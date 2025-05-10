New Delhi: At least five senior operatives from proscribed terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were among those killed in the Indian airstrikes carried out on May 7 under Operation Sindoor, sources have confirmed.

One of those killed was Mudassar Khadian Khas, also known as Mudassar alias Abu Jundal, a top LeT commander who headed Markaz Taiba in Muridke, reported PTI. His funeral was held at a government school and led by Hafiz Abdul Rauf of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), a UN-designated global terrorist. A serving Lieutenant General of the Pakistan Army and the Inspector General of Punjab Police were present at the ceremony, where wreaths were also laid on behalf of Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Another individual confirmed dead is Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, elder brother of JeM founder Maulana Masood Azhar. He was in charge of Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, which was among the targets hit. Jameel was actively involved in the radicalisation of youth and fundraising for JeM.

Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, also known by aliases Ustad Ji, Mohd Salim, and Ghosi Sahab, was also killed. A brother-in-law of Masood Azhar, he was wanted in connection with the IC-814 hijacking and had played a role in several terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two more operatives killed in the strikes were Khalid alias Abu Akasha of LeT and Mohammad Hassan Khan of JeM. Khalid, who had been involved in various attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and in weapons smuggling from Afghanistan, was buried in Faisalabad. His funeral was attended by senior Pakistani army officers and the Deputy Commissioner of the city.

Mohammad Hassan Khan, son of Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri—the operational commander of JeM in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir—was closely involved in coordinating terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, sources added.

The Indian operation targeted nine terror sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in a strategic move to dismantle militant infrastructure.