India's punitive measures against Pakistan, including putting the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack, will remain in place, PTI reported on Saturday, citing government sources.

The clarification came after India and Pakistan worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military actions, ending days of hostilities between their militaries.

India's measures announced against Pakistan on April 23 will remain effective. Terrorism will not go unpunished, and India's resolve on terrorism remains firm, according to sources.

On the understanding between the two sides to end the hostilities, the sources said Pakistan called it a bilateral arrangement.

US President Donald Trump was the first to announce the understanding between India and Pakistan and claimed credit for it. "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," the US president announced in a post on Truth Social.