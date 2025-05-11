India’s border areas remain on high alert after Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement by resuming shelling along the Line of Control and deploying drones on Saturday night. This escalation comes in the wake of India’s response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, which left at least 26 Indians dead. The situation has drawn global attention, with several world leaders urging restraint.

Meanwhile, pro-Pakistan social media handles have been actively spreading misinformation. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India has flagged and debunked several fake claims currently circulating online. Here are some of the major ones:

1. Combat gaming videos

Several combat video game clips are shared as real footage of the India-Pakistan conflict. PIB has urged citizens not to fall for such propaganda and to stay informed.

2. Fake message with Ministry of Defence link

A WhatsApp message, claiming to be from the Ministry of Defence and instructing civilians on preparedness, is fake. The government has issued no such advisory.

3. Fake X accounts of Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh and Col Sofiya Qureshi

Social media accounts in the names of Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh and Col Sofiya Qureshi are being circulated widely. PIB clarified that these are fake, as neither official has an official X handle.

4. Indian woman Air Force pilot captured

A photo being shared claims that Pakistan has captured a woman IAF pilot. However, the image is unrelated to a trainer jet crash in Karnataka in June 2023.

5. Drone attack in Jalandhar

A video claiming a drone attack near Basti Danishmanda in Jalandhar is fake. Local police confirmed it was a fire in a garbage pile.

6. Doctored video of EAM Jaishankar

A manipulated video showing External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar apologising is being shared. PIB confirmed it is AI-generated and false.

7. Udhampur airbase destroyed

A news clip aired by 'AIK News' shows what it claims is the destruction of Udhampur Air Base. In reality, the footage is from a factory fire in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, and has no connection to the current conflict.

8. Bathinda Airfield destroyed

Posts claim that the Bathinda Airfield has been destroyed. PIB clarified that the airfield is fully operational and undamaged.

9. Missile attack on Delhi airport

An old video from a gas station explosion in Aden, Yemen (August 2024), is being misused to claim a missile attack on Delhi airport. PIB confirmed it is unrelated.

10. Indian pilot ejected over PoK

Some posts claim that an Indian pilot ejected from a fighter jet over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. PIB has confirmed the video is fake.

