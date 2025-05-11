New Delhi: The Indian Air Force declared that it had successfully assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor with precision and professionalism. Hours after the Centre confirmed that Pakistan breached the ceasefire, the force announced in its official statement on Sunday that the operations are still ongoing. The force representatives are expected to give a detailed briefing about the operation today.

“The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives. Since the Operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information,” said IAF in its official statement.

IAF issued the statement when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service cheifs.

While virtually inaugurating the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility at the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated India’s firm stand against terrorism.

“What are the consequences of carrying out and getting terrorist incidents done in India, the entire world saw it after the Uri incident when our army entered Pakistan and carried out surgical strikes, saw it after Pulwama when air strikes were carried out on Balakot and now the world is seeing after the Pahalgam incident when India has entered Pakistan and carried out multiple strikes,” said the Defence Minister.

He accused Pakistan of targeting civilian areas of India and attempting to attack places of worship like temples, gurudwaras and churches.

“Operation Sindoor is not just a military action, but a symbol of India's political, social and strategic will. This operation is also a demonstration of India's strong will against terrorism and the capability and determination of its military power. We have shown that whenever India takes any action against terrorism, even the land across the border will not be safe for the terrorists and their masters,” said Singh.

The defence minister hailed the Operation Sindoor when Pakistan resumed shelling and drone attacks on the border by violating the ceasefire. The hostilities between Pakistan and India escalated following the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives.