New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday said that a second trooper was killed after Pakistan initiated cross-border firing in the Jammu region a day ago.

"Constable Deepak Chimngakham sustained fatal injuries during cross-border firing along the International Boundary in R S Pura area, Jammu district, on May 10, and attained martyrdom on May 11," the BSF said in a post on X.

The BSF director general and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice made by Constable Deepak Chingakham in the line of duty, the post said.

As per a PTI report, a wreath-laying ceremony to honour Chimngakham will be held at the BSF's frontier headquarters on Monday.

Eight troopers of the BSF's 7th Battalion were injured in Saturday's shelling and Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imteyaz later succumbed to his injuries. A wreath-laying ceremony was held with full military honours at the BSF's frontier headquarters in Jammu's Paloura on Sunday for Imteyaz.

His last rites will be performed at his native Narayanpur village in Bihar's Saran district on Monday, PTI reported.

The firing between BSF and Pakistani forces occured after India launched Operation Sindoor following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.