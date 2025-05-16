New Delhi: India’s military capabilities may get a significant financial boost, as the Centre is expected to increase the Defence budget by ₹50,000 crore in the aftermath of 'Operation Sindoor', according to sources quoted by NDTV.

The additional funding is likely to be introduced through a supplementary budget later this year, potentially taking the total Defence expenditure past the ₹7 lakh crore threshold for the first time.

The Union Budget for 2025–26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, had already earmarked ₹6.81 lakh crore for Defence — a 9.2 per cent hike compared to the previous year’s allocation of ₹6.22 lakh crore.

If approved, the proposed hike would reinforce the government’s commitment to military modernisation and enhancing national security. Sources said the extra funds would be utilised for key initiatives including R&D, procurement of cutting-edge weaponry, replenishing ammunition reserves, and acquiring advanced military platforms.

The proposal is likely to be placed before Parliament during the Winter Session. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, India’s Defence spending has steadily increased. In 2014–15, the Defence allocation stood at ₹2.29 lakh crore. The present allocation is not only the highest among all ministries but also makes up 13 per cent of the entire national budget.

The push for increased funding follows the execution of 'Operation Sindoor', India’s swift military retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. The operation, which struck terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, highlighted India’s enhanced military prowess and strategic determination.

The mission also showcased the Indian Armed Forces’ growing reliance on indigenous technologies integrated with modern systems. One highlight was the performance of the indigenous Akash missile system, which drew comparisons with Israel’s Iron Dome for its air defence efficiency.

In a parallel development, India recently tested a new anti-drone system named Bhargavastra, a cost-effective solution designed for ‘hard kill’ capability using micro-rockets to destroy aerial threats. Officials confirmed that the system met all objectives during successful trials held earlier this week at the Seaward Firing Range in Gopalpur, Odisha.

(With IANS Inputs)