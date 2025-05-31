New Delhi: In a significant step to bolster national security preparedness, civil defence mock drills were carried out on Saturday under 'Operation Shield' across several states and Union Territories bordering Pakistan.

According to an IANS report, the drills were held in Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Chandigarh, focusing on regions closest to the border and most susceptible to cross-border threats.

Initially planned for May 29, the drills were rescheduled due to administrative reasons.

A government press release issued on May 29 confirmed the new date and emphasised the importance of this exercise in bolstering readiness and closing critical gaps identified during a similar nationwide drill conducted earlier this month on May 7, IANS reported.

'Operation Shield' is designed to simulate hostile situations, including air raid sirens, blackout protocols, and various emergency response actions to evaluate the preparedness of civil authorities, emergency services, and local populations.

The drills aim to replicate real-time scenarios that may arise from potential external threats, particularly in sensitive districts near the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB).

Speaking to ANI, Commandant Jaskaran Singh said, "This is to review how all the civil defence departments coordinate with each other. Several districts are at higher risk as they share a border with Pakistan such as Amritsar, Pathankot, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Firozpur and Fazilka. Conducting such exercises is to ensure that maximum administration is operational during a war-like situation. It teaches how to be safe at home during air strikes and drone attacks, staying at home, and how to save oneself during blackouts. This is Operation Shield."

Government officials highlighted that the previous nationwide exercise revealed several operational deficiencies, prompting the need for follow-up drills focused specifically on high-risk zones.

This initiative underscores the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen civil defence mechanisms amid heightened regional security concerns.

The drills are expected to significantly improve inter-agency coordination, public awareness, and the ability of local systems to respond swiftly and efficiently in the event of any hostile act or natural disaster affecting the border regions.