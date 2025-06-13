The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has set June 14 2025, as the last date to update Aadhaar details online for free. This includes uploading updated proof of identity and address through the myAadhaar portal. After the deadline, a fee of ₹50 will be applicable, whether the update is done online or submitted physically.

UIDAI has encouraged residents, especially those who obtained Aadhaar 10 or more years ago, to upload recent identity and address documents. This update helps maintain accuracy in records, improve authentication and ensure seamless service delivery.

Steps to update Aadhaar online for free

Visit myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and log in using your

Aadhaar number and the OTP sent to your registered mobile number

Review the identity and address details shown on your profile. If accurate, confirm by ticking the 'I verify that the above details are correct' box

Choose the identity document type from the drop-down list

Upload the selected identity proof (file must be under 2 MB in JPEG, PNG or PDF format)

Choose and upload the address proof similarly (size less than 2 MB; file format JPEG, PNG, or PDF)

Give your consent and submit the request

Download and save the acknowledgement receipt and save it for future reference

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number issued to residents of India. It is linked to an individual's biometric and demographic data, making it an essential document to authenticate identity and access various services.