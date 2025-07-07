The BRICS nations on Sunday strongly denounced the terror attack in Pahalgam and aligned with India’s call for a ''zero tolerance'' stance against terrorism, urging the global community to reject double standards while combating the threat.

On the opening day of the two-day summit held in the coastal city of Rio de Janeiro, top BRICS leaders reaffirmed their determination to fight terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border infiltration and terror financing.

Indirectly criticising the United States’ retaliatory tariff policies, the leaders took aim at the ''indiscriminate rising of tariffs'', warning that such moves could endanger global trade systems.

The summit concluded with the release of the ''Rio de Janeiro Declaration'', which outlined the bloc’s stance on a range of key global concerns such as terrorism, West Asia, international trade, and the need to reform institutions like the United Nations Security Council and the Bretton Woods system.

''We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured. We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens,'' the declaration stated.

''We urge to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism,'' the document added.

It further stressed that countries bear the principal responsibility for fighting terrorism and that all international actions must adhere to international law. ''We emphasise the primary responsibility of states in combating terrorism and that global efforts to prevent and counter terrorist threats must fully comply with their obligations under international law,'' the declaration read.

BRICS members committed to intensifying cooperation on counter-terrorism and called for united action against all terrorists and organisations blacklisted by the UN. They also pushed for the swift adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism under the UN framework.

Describing all terror acts as ''criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation'', the leaders reaffirmed their united opposition to terrorism. The bloc also pledged to tackle illicit financial flows, including money laundering, terror financing, and the misuse of emerging technologies such as cryptocurrencies for extremist purposes. Combatting transnational organised crimes was listed as a key priority.

Raising alarms over growing international tensions, the group voiced concern about the increasing ''polarisation and fragmentation'' in global affairs. The declaration also slammed recent military actions against Iran.

''We condemn the military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran since June 13, which constitute a violation of international law and the Charter of the UN,'' the declaration said. ''We further express serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),'' it added.

The BRICS also expressed apprehension over mounting trade restrictions and tariff hikes. “The proliferation of trade-restrictive actions, whether in the form of indiscriminate rising of tariffs and nontariff measures...threatens to further reduce global trade, disrupt global supply chains, and introduce uncertainty into international economic and trade activities,” the statement noted.

They opposed unilateral protectionist measures and reiterated support for a rules-based, fair and inclusive trade system led by the WTO. ''In this context, we reiterate our support for the rules-based, open, transparent, fair, inclusive, equitable, non-discriminatory, consensus-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at its core, with special and differential treatment for its developing members,'' the declaration said.

Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi were absent from the summit.

With its expansion in 2024 and 2025, BRICS now comprises 11 emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and the latest entrant, Indonesia. Together, the bloc represents nearly half the global population, around 40 per cent of global GDP, and roughly 26 per cent of global trade.

