The investigation team members' identities were revealed alongside the release of the preliminary report on the Air India Flight 171 crash. The key members of the team also include Kannur-native Vipin Venu Varakkoth, Deputy Director of Air Safety at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The team that probes the Ahmedabad plane crash is led by Sanjay Kumar Singh, Director of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). Jasbir Singh Largha, the Bureau’s Deputy Director and also a member of the team that investigated the Karipur plane crash, serves as the Chief Investigator.

Vipin is joined by K Veeraraghavan, Assistant Director of Air Safety, and Air Safety Officer Vaishnav Vijayakumar. The investigation panel also includes pilots, engineers, aviation medicine specialists, aviation psychologists and flight recorder experts.

Boeing, GE join as consultants

Alongside a representative from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), experts from Boeing and General Electric (GE), the aircraft and engine manufacturers respectively, are also assisting in the investigation. Officials from the UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch also visited the crash site.

Since the crash occurred within Indian territory, India leads the investigation in line with international aviation protocols. However, countries involved in the aircraft’s manufacturing, design or operation are entitled to appoint their own representatives. In cases where a country has a direct interest, it too can delegate officials. As more than 50 British nationals lost their lives in the crash, British investigators are also part of the inquiry.

Retrieving black box data

The aircraft’s black boxes were sent to the UDAN Bhavan laboratory in Delhi for analysis. However, due to severe damage to the casing, the NTSB supplied a replacement flight recorder unit from the US. The internal memory module from the damaged black box was inserted into this replacement unit, allowing the data to be extracted. This process is akin to inserting a memory card into another device. Special data extraction cables were also brought in from the US.

Of the two black boxes on board, only data from the front unit could be recovered. The rear unit had sustained extensive damage and was beyond repair.

The black box analysis was conducted at the newly opened UDAN Bhavan laboratory, which began operations in April at a cost of ₹9 crore.