New Delhi: India is closely monitoring developments in Iran amid protests over inflation and currency devaluation, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

On January 5, New Delhi had advised Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Iran and urged those already in the country to exercise caution and stay away from areas witnessing protests or demonstrations.

Addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has around 10,000 nationals and persons of Indian origin in Iran. "We are closely following the developments and have issued an advisory,” he said.

Protests against worsening economic conditions began in Tehran about two weeks ago and have since spread to several provinces. Media reports said multiple people were killed during the unrest. The demonstrations were triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial against the US dollar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to queries on the reported detention of Indian crew members aboard a tanker seized by Iranian authorities last December, Jaiswal said India has sought consular access. "We understand that 10 Indian crew members have been detained. Our embassy is in touch with the Iranian authorities and is seeking access to inquire about their well-being and extend necessary assistance," he said.

(With PTI inputs)