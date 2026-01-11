Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in New Delhi on Monday in connection with the investigation into the Karur stampede that killed 41 people last year, party sources said on Sunday.

According to sources, Vijay has been summoned to appear at around 11 am following a notice issued by the CBI on January 6 under Section 179 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). He has been named as a witness in the case.

After holding discussions with senior legal advisors and party leaders, Vijay has decided to extend full cooperation to the investigation and honour the summons. “Legal experts have advised that if any issues arise during the course of questioning, appropriate remedies can be sought before the court,” a party source said. “Since TVK had earlier sought the transfer of the probe from the state police to a central agency or judicial supervision, avoiding the summons now would not be in our interest,” the source added.

The CBI is investigating the stampede that occurred on September 27, 2025, at Velusamipuram in Karur district during a TVK election campaign programme. The incident resulted in the deaths of 41 people and left at least 110 others injured. The Supreme Court later ordered a CBI inquiry into the tragedy, following which the probe was transferred to the central agency.

As part of the investigation, the CBI has already questioned several TVK functionaries, including N. Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, CTR Nirmal Kumar and Mathiyazhagan. Statements have also been recorded from the Karur District Collector (IAS) and the Superintendent of Police (IPS). These examinations took place over December 29, 30 and 31, during which investigators reportedly gathered nearly 19.5 hours of testimony.

Meanwhile, in a related development, teams from the CBI, the Union Home Ministry and the Central Forensic Science Laboratories under the Directorate of Forensic Science Services on Saturday carried out an inspection of the campaign bus used by Vijay during the Karur event. The bus, which was brought from Chennai and kept at the PWD guest house in Karur, was examined to assess its CCTV systems and other onboard equipment.

The driver, Bharanidharan (34), was also questioned during the inspection. Officials checked the clarity and placement of the cameras installed on the bus, and the entire process was videographed. Sources said the inspection followed reports that high-resolution cameras had been fitted on the campaign vehicle.

(With IANS Inputs)