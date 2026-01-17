The Supreme Court has issued urgent directions to curb the rising number of student suicides in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) across India. Expressing serious concern, the Court emphasised that institutions must take immediate responsibility for student welfare.

A bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan issued the directions in a petition filed by parents of two IIT Delhi students, who allegedly committed suicide due to caste-based discrimination and academic pressure, requiring an institution to promptly and mandatorily register a first information report in the event of a suicide on campus.

The Court noted that delays in scholarships, lack of mental health support, academic pressure, discrimination, and administrative gaps contribute significantly to this crisis. It referred to the findings of the National Task Force (NTF), set up on 24 March 2025, which is examining mental health issues and suicide trends among college students.

Based on the NTF’s recommendations, the Court has directed the following:

Maintain centralised and accurate data on suicides of students aged 15–29 years under the Sample Registration System, with expert support from public health and demographic specialists.

Ensure that the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) clearly distinguishes between school students and higher education students in its annual suicide statistics.

Report every case of student suicide or unnatural death to the police immediately, regardless of whether it occurs on campus, in hostels, paying guest accommodations, or elsewhere, and irrespective of the mode of study (regular, distance, or online).

Submit an annual report of such cases to the UGC and other relevant regulatory bodies (such as AICTE, NMC, DCI, and BCI), or to the Department of Higher Education in the case of Central Universities and Institutes of National Importance.

Ensure that all residential HEIs have 24×7 access to qualified medical assistance, either on campus or within a one-kilometre radius.

Fill all vacant teaching and non-teaching faculty posts within four months, giving priority to positions reserved for marginalised and underrepresented communities, including persons with disabilities, and conduct special recruitment drives where required.

Appoint Vice Chancellors, Registrars, and other key administrative officers within four months, and, as a regular practice, fill such vacancies within one month of arising. Report annually on reserved posts, vacancies, and reasons for delays to the Central and State Governments.

Clear all pending scholarship payments within four months. If disbursement is delayed, inform both the institution and the student with reasons within two months. Ensure future scholarships follow fixed timelines, and do not penalise students for administrative delays. No student may be barred from exams, classes, hostels, or have documents withheld due to delayed scholarships.

Strictly comply with all binding UGC regulations, including those on ragging, discrimination, sexual harassment, and student grievance redressal, and ensure the proper functioning of all mandatory committees and redressal mechanisms.

Adopt a comprehensive “Suicide Prevention and Postvention Protocol,” as to be recommended by the National Task Force, addressing issues such as ragging, harassment, and discrimination.

The Court has warned that any failure to comply with these directions will invite serious legal consequences.

(With Live Law inputs)