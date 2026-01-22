An Army truck skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, killing 10 soldiers and injuring 11 others. The accident occurred around noon at Khanni Top, located at an altitude of about 9,000 feet along the Bhaderwah–Chamba interstate road.

The bulletproof Casspir vehicle was heading towards a high-altitude post when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to fall into a nearly 200-foot-deep gorge. A joint rescue operation by the Army and police was launched immediately. Four soldiers were found dead at the spot, while 11 others were rescued in an injured condition. The vehicle was badly mangled in the crash.

Six of the injured soldiers later succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll to 10. Ten injured soldiers were airlifted to the Udhampur command hospital for specialised treatment, while one is under observation at the Bhaderwah sub-district hospital.

"We have lost 10 soldiers, with 11 others injured in the unfortunate accident involving an Army vehicle," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Bhaderwah, Sumit Kumar Bhutyal.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the incident. The chief minister conveyed his condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He also lauded the swift rescue and evacuation efforts.

In a post on X, LG Sinha said he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and said senior officials had been directed to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured.

(With PTI inputs)