Mumbai: Unidentified persons opened fire outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai's Juhu area early on Sunday, said police.

No injuries were reported, and security around the premises was heightened following the incident. It was unclear whether Shetty was at home at the time of the firing.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Someone fired on the building. Zonal police and crime branch teams are investigating," an official said.

Initial information suggests that four rounds were fired at the building by unknown persons. Police teams from Juhu and the crime branch rushed to the scene and began investigations.

ADVERTISEMENT

CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to identify the suspects and reconstruct the sequence of events. A forensic team also visited the spot to collect evidence, and heavy security has been deployed.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, the official added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shetty is known for directing popular films such as the "Golmaal" and "Singham" franchises starring Ajay Devgn, as well as the Shah Rukh Khan-led "Chennai Express".