The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday as opposition members intensified their protests, seeking to raise certain issues before the discussion on the Union Budget starts.

As soon as the House reassembled at 12 noon after the first adjournment, papers and standing committee reports were tabled by ministers and members amid sloganeering by the opposition.

P C Mohan, who was presiding over the proceedings, tried to pacify the opposition members, but in vain.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiu said while other opposition MPs were willing to speak, the Congress was not willing to initiate the debate on the Budget.

Amid the din, Mohan adjourned the House till 2 pm.

When the Lok Sabha met for the day at 11 am, similar scenes were witnessed.

As soon as the House took up Question Hour, the opposition members started raising slogans, urging the Chair to allow them to speak.

Iqra Choudhary of the Samajwadi Party (SP) asked a question, but the reply of the minister concerned was drowned in the din.

The House witnessed ruckus as Congress members stormed into the Well, while SP, Trinamool Congress and other opposition MPs stood near their seats and in the aisle in support.

Mohan, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

Usually, Speaker Om Birla presides over the House proceedings during Question Hour.

The Lok Sabha has been witnessing uproarious scenes since February 2 and there have been vociferous protests by the opposition members on various issues, including the Chair disallowing Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to quote from an article citing an unpublished memoir of former Army chief M M Naravane on the 2020 India-China conflict.

Last week, eight opposition MPs were suspended for the rest of the session.

(With PTI inputs)