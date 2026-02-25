Lucknow: A proposed visit by a senior BSNL director to Prayagraj was cancelled after an office order outlining elaborate arrangements for the trip sparked controversy online. The plan, which detailed tasks assigned to nearly 50 officials — including arrangements for personal items such as hair oil, combs and undergarments — drew widespread attention on social media.

As per the office order, the two-day visit of Vivek Banzal, Director (CFA) on the BSNL Board, was scheduled for February 25–26. Officials involved in the preparations confirmed on Tuesday that the visit had been called off.

ADVERTISEMENT

The order listed around 20 responsibilities distributed among nearly 50 staff members, reported PTI.

The itinerary included a visit to the Sangam for a holy dip, a boat ride, and trips to Bade Hanuman Mandir, Akshayavat and Patalpuri temples. “Snan” kits were to include a towel, undergarment, slippers (spelt as “sleeper” in the order), comb, mirror and a bottle of oil.

It also specified arrangements for six male kits — containing towel, underwear, mirror, comb, soap, shampoo and oil — and two female kits.

Instructions were issued to provide a bedsheet for general use at the ghat as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the hotel and Circuit House, items such as dry fruits, fruits, a shaving kit (referred to as “saving kit” in the order), towel, toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, shampoo, comb and oil were to be kept ready.

A senior BSNL official in Prayagraj, speaking to PTI on condition of anonymity, described the episode as an attempt to tarnish the organisation’s image and declined further comment.

In a post on X dated February 21, BSNL India stated that standing instructions exist regarding the conduct of official visits and that an instance of deviation had been noted.

“BSNL has standing instructions in place regarding the manner in which official visits are to be handled. An instance of non-adherence to the same has been taken note of. The instance noted is not in conformity with the professional standards and values of BSNL.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Appropriate action has been taken against the concerned.

“Further, instructions have been issued reiterating strict adherence to extant instructions. BSNL employees are reminded to strictly adhere to prescribed conduct rules and instructions in this regard,” the post said.

According to information available on the BSNL website, Banzal is a 1987-batch Indian Telecommunication Service officer. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering, a Master’s degree in Computer Science, and an MBA, and has over 34 years of experience in managing telecom networks across India.

The website further states that since 2016, he has been overseeing and promoting Bharat Fibre (BSNL’s FTTH services), the BSNL IT framework and other services, and has driven digitisation initiatives and innovative customer solutions.