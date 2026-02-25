Senior Communist Party of India (CPI) leader and freedom fighter R Nallakannu (101) passed away on Thursday. He had been undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai for the past few days.

Born in 1924, Nallakannu began his political journey in 1944, joining the CPI. Over the years, he held several prominent positions, including serving as the State Secretary of the Farmers' Union and the Workers' Union in Tamil Nadu. He was also a member of the National Executive Committee of CPI and played an instrumental role in shaping the party's policies at the national level.

Nallakannu was particularly known for his leadership as the CPI State Secretary of Tamil Nadu for 13 years, where he made significant contributions to the growth of the party and the betterment of farmers and workers in the region.

His death marks the end of an era for the CPI in Tamil Nadu. Condolences have poured in from across the political spectrum, with leaders paying tribute to his lifelong commitment to social justice and the freedom struggle.