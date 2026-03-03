Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the leaders of Oman, Kuwait and Qatar, expressing concern over the recent attacks on their territories amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East and reviewing the safety of Indian communities residing in those countries.

In separate telephonic conversations, Modi spoke to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman, Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah of Kuwait, and Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the discussions, the Prime Minister condemned the violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the three nations and conveyed India's solidarity in the face of the attacks. He also discussed the welfare and security of the large Indian diaspora in the region, officials said.

Over the past two days, Modi has spoken to the leaders of eight West Asian countries following a coordinated offensive launched against Tehran by the United States and Israel, in which Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed. In retaliation, Iran has launched drones and missile strikes targeting Israel and US military installations across the Gulf region, as well as major commercial hubs such as Dubai and Doha.

Vehicles move along a road as smoke billows from Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery after a reported Iranian drone strike, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia, March 2, 2026. Photo: REUTERS/Stringer

Modi said he has spoken to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman and exchanged views on recent developments in the Gulf region. "Condemned the violation of Oman's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We agreed that sustained diplomatic engagement is essential for earliest restoration of regional peace and stability. Deeply appreciated Oman's continued support to the Indian community," he said in a post on X.

During Modi's talks with the Crown Prince of Kuwait, the two leaders underscored the significance of dialogue and diplomacy in restoring regional peace and stability. "Had a productive telephone conversation with Crown Prince of Kuwait, HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. India condemns violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity and stands with its people in this difficult hour," the prime minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He appreciated the Kuwaiti leadership's continued support to ensure the safety and well-being of the Indian community in that country.

During Modi's talks with the Amir of Qatar, both leaders emphasised the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region through dialogue and diplomacy. "Spoke with my brother, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar. We stand firmly in solidarity with Qatar and strongly condemn any violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Modi said.

Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 1, 2026. Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

The prime minister also conveyed his appreciation for the Amir's continued support and care for the Indian community in Qatar during this challenging time.

Over the last two days, Modi has spoken to the King of Bahrain and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, and condemned attacks on the two countries, asserting that India stands in solidarity with their people in this difficult hour. The prime minister has also spoken to King Abdullah II of Jordan and conveyed deep concern over the evolving situation in the region. Modi has spoken to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 90 lakh Indians live in the Gulf and West Asia. About 10,000 Indian citizens live, study and work in Iran, while more than 40,000 live in Israel.

Currently, the airspace of West Asia is almost closed. With flight services disrupted due to the military escalation in West Asia, hundreds of Indians are stranded in Dubai, Doha and other key hub airports.

India has in the past successfully evacuated thousands of its citizens from different parts of the world, including West Asia, amid conflicts. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said Indian missions across the region are in continuous contact with Indian citizens and helplines have been activated.