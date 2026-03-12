New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday advised all states and Union Territories to monitor LPG supplies on a daily basis, take strict action against violators, quell rumours and maintain law and order amid public apprehensions about a possible shortage of LPG cylinders due to the escalating crisis in West Asia, officials said.

At a meeting chaired by Home Secretary Govind Mohan, it was conveyed that an LPG control order issued on March 8 had directed refineries and petrochemical complexes to maximise LPG production and prioritise domestic supply for household consumers.

The meeting was attended by secretaries from the ministries of petroleum and natural gas, information and broadcasting, and consumer affairs, along with chief secretaries and directors general of police (DGPs) from states and UTs.

Officials said it was also conveyed that restrictions have been imposed on the distribution of LPG cylinders to commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants, but not to hospitals or educational institutions.

The home secretary advised chief secretaries and DGPs to closely monitor LPG supply in their respective jurisdictions and prevent hoarding or black marketing of cylinders.

States and UTs were also asked to strengthen security arrangements to ensure protection of the LPG supply chain.

They were further directed to take strict action against violators, maintain law and order on the ground and conduct awareness drives, both directly and through oil marketing companies, to address fears of LPG shortages and counter rumour-mongering.

The meeting was informed that the Centre is taking active measures to ensure adequate availability of LPG for households.

States and UTs were also advised to closely monitor social media and take prompt action to remove fake news and prevent the spread of false narratives through circulation of old or unrelated material.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has set up a 24x7 control room with nodal officers from the ministries of information and broadcasting, and petroleum and natural gas.

The control room will facilitate fact-checking and issue immediate clarifications to states and UTs on matters related to the evolving situation.

India consumes about 31.3 million tonnes of LPG annually, of which around 87 per cent is used in the domestic sector such as household kitchens, while the rest is consumed by commercial establishments including hotels and restaurants.

Of the total requirement, about 62 per cent is met through imports.

The US-Israel attacks on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation have led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial sea route through which India receives 85–90 per cent of its LPG imports from West Asian countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar.