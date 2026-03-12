New Delhi: Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said there is no shortage of fuel in the country and that India currently has adequate crude oil supplies. He urged people not to circulate rumours or create misleading narratives about the situation.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the minister emphasised that India’s energy supply remains secure.

“India’s crude supply position is secure, and the secured volume exceeds what Hormuz would have delivered. Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s outstanding diplomatic outreach and goodwill, India has secured crude volumes that exceed what the disrupted Strait of Hormuz could have delivered in the same period,” Puri said.

He added that India has been strengthening its energy security by diversifying crude import sources beyond West Asia amid growing geopolitical tensions in the region. He also noted that domestic natural gas supplies remain stable.

According to the minister, India currently imports crude oil from about 40 countries through multiple supply routes, which has helped maintain stability in fuel availability despite the ongoing conflict in the region. He also assured that domestic consumers continue to receive uninterrupted supplies of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG), reported IANS.

Puri reiterated that the government is committed to ensuring a steady supply of affordable energy for households across the country.

“There is no shortage for domestic consumers, and there is no reason to panic,” he said.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India is actively working to assist Indian nationals in Iran while also addressing concerns related to the safety of shipping and the country’s energy security amid the conflict in West Asia.

Responding to queries about vessel movement near the Strait of Hormuz, the MEA spokesperson said the External Affairs Minister and Iran’s Foreign Minister had spoken three times in recent days. During their latest conversation, they discussed issues concerning maritime safety and India’s energy security.

“Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything,” the spokesperson added.