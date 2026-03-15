New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Sunday enforced the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) immediately after announcing the schedule for Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, restricting the release of funds under MLA and MP local area development schemes and directing that photographs of ministers be removed from official websites.

Assembly elections will be held in Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry between April 9 and April 23, with results to be declared on May 4. The poll body has also issued MCC enforcement instructions to six states where by-elections will be held for eight Assembly seats during the same period.

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In identical letters to the Union Cabinet Secretary and the Chief Secretaries of the poll-bound states, the Commission called for the immediate enforcement of MCC provisions aimed at preventing damage to public and private property, misuse of public spaces and official vehicles, and advertisements funded by the public exchequer. It also directed the removal of photographs of political leaders from government websites.

“Activities for expenditure monitoring and enforcement of the MCC -- including flying squads, FSTs and video surveillance teams — as well as intensive checking for liquor, cash and contraband drugs must be activated immediately after the announcement,” the ECI said in the letter.

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The Commission also asked district authorities to activate 24x7 control rooms with adequate staff and logistical support under the supervision of the District Election Officer and the Chief Electoral Officer, reported IANS.

It further directed that ministers must not combine official visits with campaign activities after the MCC comes into force, and that they should avoid using government machinery or personnel for election-related purposes.

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The poll panel also cautioned that official transport facilities — including aircraft, vehicles, equipment and staff — must not be used to advance the interests of the ruling party.

On development projects, the Commission said no fresh funds should be released under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (including those of Rajya Sabha members) or under MLAs’ or MLCs’ local area development schemes in areas where elections are being conducted until the electoral process is completed.

The Commission also instructed states to form a screening committee headed by the Chief Secretary to examine proposals related to the MCC received from the Chief Electoral Officer or other departments before sending them to the Commission for approval.