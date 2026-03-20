A 27-year-old veterinarian died on Friday after being attacked by a hippopotamus, which she was treating at the Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Safari in Shivamogga, Karnataka.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Sameeksha Reddy, a Bengaluru native who was recently appointed as a veterinary officer and was undergoing training at the safari.

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According to officials, Dr Sameeksha arrived at the zoo hospital around 10.30 pm on Thursday to treat a bird, but later entered the enclosure of a pregnant hippopotamus around 11.45 pm to check its body temperature using a thermal camera. However, the animal suddenly attacked her, leaving her severely injured.

Although she was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Shivamogga, where she underwent surgery, she succumbed to her injuries around 6.30 am on Friday.

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Dubbing the incident 'unfortunate', State Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre ordered a high-level probe. A team comprising senior veterinarians and forest officials will investigate the circumstances leading to the attack, including any possible safety lapses. The team has been directed to submit its report within seven days.

He also instructed authorities to strictly enforce standard operating procedures for handling and treating wild animals across all zoos in the state, emphasising the need for heightened staff caution when dealing with wildlife.

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Officials have also been directed to ensure the immediate disbursement of compensation to the victim’s family, as per existing norms.

(With IANS inputs)