Amid heavy police deployment, the office of news agency United News of India (UNI) in Delhi was sealed on Friday by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ Land and Development Office (L&DO) following a Delhi High Court order- a move the organisation termed an "unprecedented atrocity" and an "attack on freedom of the media."

UNI also alleged that some of its female staff members were manhandled during the operation.

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However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma told PTI that due process was followed and denied any wrongdoing, stating that the entire operation was videographed.

Police personnel reached UNI's premises on Rafi Marg in significant numbers to execute the sealing after the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition filed by the agency challenging the cancellation of its land allotment.

The case stems from an order issued by the L&DO directing UNI to vacate the premises. According to the L&DO, the plot- allotted to UNI in 1979- was cancelled in March 2023 after the agency failed to construct its office building for over four decades, despite repeated reminders, in violation of the allotment conditions.

The high court on Friday upheld the cancellation, rejecting the news agency's contention that delays were caused due to financial constraints and pending approvals, and cleared the way for authorities to take possession of the premises.

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The Statesman, the current owner of UNI, termed the police action "unprecedented atrocity" and "attack on freedom of media in India".

"In an unprecedented atrocity and attack on freedom of media in India, the Rafi Marg office of the nation's oldest news agency, United News of India (UNI), was literally attacked by a police force that would put an anti-terror operation to shame. Employees were not given time to even collect their belongings or hear from management. The management has been left outside, and employees are being beaten inside," the Statesman said in a post on X.

UNI, in a post on X, said, "The sealing of the office of United News of India (UNI), one of the country's oldest and most respected news agencies, has raised serious concerns over press freedom."

In a purported video shared on X, a woman personnel is seen allegedly manhandling a woman journalist during a confrontation. The footage shows the journalist losing her balance, after which she falls to the ground.

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Meanwhile, a person in the background can be heard objecting, saying, "Ye kya kar rahi ho madam, haath-pair toot jayega (What are you doing madam, this can cause an injury)" and "Ye kya tareeka hai (what is this behaviour)".

The UNI alleged that its staff members were forcibly evicted, with several not allowed to retrieve their personal belongings, and women journalists were manhandled by teams of Delhi Police. "Some Delhi Police personnel were reportedly intoxicated while on duty. Two lawyers and Delhi Police personnel allegedly abused several individuals," the agency said.

"The premises at 9, Rafi Marg, New Delhi has been taken over by the Government of India on 20.03.2026 pursuant to the judgment dated 20.03.2026 of the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi. Any entry, occupation, or use of the said premises by any person without authorisation of L&DO is strictly prohibited and will invite action under law," read a notice pasted at the news agency's office.

Officials in the HUA Ministry said that the allotment, made in 1979 for construction of a composite office complex, was cancelled by L&DO in March 2023 after due process, including a show-cause notice.

Following the court's March 20, 2026 order, physical possession of the land has been taken by the government. The court found that UNI committed a fundamental breach of allotment conditions by failing to construct the building for over 40 years, the ministry official said.

Despite multiple extensions, UNI did not finalise plans, enter into agreements with co-allottees, or initiate development. It also noted UNI's admission of financial incapacity and lack of intent, the official said.

It is further pertinent to note that the land, measuring approximately 5,289.52 sq. metres at 9, Rafi Marg, has an estimated value of about Rs 409 crore at the prevailing indicative land rate of Rs 7,74,000 per sq. metre, underscoring the high public value of the asset.

"Despite continued occupation of such prime government land, no ground rent has been paid by UNI for decades, reflecting persistent non-compliance with the financial obligations under the allotment," officials in the HUA ministry claimed.

The court observed non-cooperation in joint development with stakeholders such as the Press Council of India, along with instances of unauthorised commercial use and attempts to lease parts of the land, the statement added.

The transfer of control to a private entity after insolvency proceedings was termed an unauthorised change, altering the original purpose of allotment.

The court held that the allotment was conditional, not absolute, and its cancellation was justified in public interest to prevent misuse of public land.