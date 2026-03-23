Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached a major milestone in Indian politics, becoming the longest-serving head of an elected government in the country.

He has now overtaken Pawan Kumar Chamling, who served as Chief Minister of Sikkim for 8,930 days. Modi has now completed 8,931 days in office, combining his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat and as Prime Minister, marking the beginning of his 25th year in public leadership.

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The achievement is widely regarded as rare and significant, underscoring decades of continuous service and leadership at the highest levels of governance.

Modi remains the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat and is the Prime Minister with the most extensive prior experience as a Chief Minister.

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He is also the first Prime Minister born after Independence and has won three consecutive Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 2019 and 2024. Modi first took charge as Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, and served in that role until May 21, 2014, leading the state for over 13 years before transitioning to national politics. He was sworn in as the 14th Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014.