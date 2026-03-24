New Delhi: India supports the swift restoration of peace in the Middle East and keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for global shipping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday after a phone call with US President Donald Trump.

This was the first conversation between the two leaders since the Middle East conflict began on February 28. During the call, Modi underlined the importance of ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible, noting that it is vital for global peace, stability and economic well-being.

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The conversation came a day after Trump extended Washington’s deadline by five days for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East,” Modi said on social media.

“India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability,” he said.

Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG.

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The Middle East remains a major source of India’s energy imports. US envoy to India Sergio Gor said Modi and Trump also discussed the importance of keeping the key shipping lane open.

“They discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open,” Gor said on social media.

Trump said on Monday that he has extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and would hold off strikes against Iranian energy sites for five days.

The US president also said there have been “productive conversations” between the US and Iran for a “complete and total resolution” to the conflict in the Middle East.

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In recent days, Modi has spoken with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and leaders of the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states — Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He also held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In his call with Pezeshkian on Saturday, Modi condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the Middle East and stressed the need to keep key shipping lanes open and secure.

“Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains. Reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure,” Modi had said.

According to an Iranian readout, Pezeshkian proposed a regional security framework involving Middle Eastern countries to ensure peace and stability “without foreign interference”.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also spoke with several counterparts from GCC countries and met Iranian ambassador Mohammad Fathali on Tuesday.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar said they discussed the Middle East conflict, without sharing details, and appreciated the support extended to Indians in Iran.

Sources said the Modi-Trump call comes amid India’s broader diplomatic outreach aimed at ending hostilities and ensuring uninterrupted energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, which is critical for the country’s food, fuel and fertiliser security.

They warned that prolonged disruption could trigger fuel and food insecurity similar to the fallout of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022, with wider global implications, including in Africa.

However, India has ruled out any direct involvement in the conflict, the sources added. The Indian Navy remains focused on ensuring the safety of Indian-flagged merchant vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.