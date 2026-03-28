The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has expressed concern over the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Bill, 2026, saying it could affect the functioning of minority and civil society organisations dependent on foreign funding.

In a statement, the CBCI said certain provisions in the Bill would allow the Centre to deny licence renewals and take control of the funds, properties and assets of organisations through a designated authority.

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It said allowing the government to assume control over assets in cases of cancellation, surrender, expiry or delay in renewal of FCRA registration would be "undemocratic" and contrary to principles of natural justice.

The body also warned that the proposed measures grant wide discretionary powers to authorities, raising concerns over possible misuse and executive overreach into constitutionally guaranteed freedoms. It added that such provisions could weaken democratic accountability.

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The CBCI urged the Centre to reconsider the provisions, set up an appellate authority, and remove clauses that allow the takeover of assets, while ensuring the protection of the rights of minorities and civil society groups.