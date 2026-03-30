Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday claimed that India has become "Naxal-free", saying the Maoists' top leadership and central structure have been "almost completely dismantled".

Replying to a debate in the Lok Sabha on efforts to eliminate Left Wing Extremism (LWE), Shah said the government would formally announce the completion of the process soon, but asserted that the goal of ending Naxal violence by March 31, 2026, had effectively been achieved.

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"Their Politburo and central structure have been almost completely dismantled. I can say that we have become Naxal-free," he said. Shah said members of state committees in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh had surrendered, while in Odisha, one surrendered and three were killed. In Telangana, six have surrendered and three have been killed, leaving no active members, he added.

He reiterated that the government's policy was to hold talks only with those who lay down arms. "A bullet will be answered with a bullet," he said.

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Targeting the Congress, Shah alleged that the party did "nothing" to curb Naxal violence during its decades in power. He said the "Red Corridor" expanded across several states due to a lack of decisive action, and claimed that over 20,000 people, including 5,000 security personnel, had been killed.

He also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of associating with Naxal sympathisers and alleged that Maoist-linked organisations participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a claim the Congress has previously denied.

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Shah further alleged that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had accepted Naxal support during an election in the 1970s.

The Home Minister said development in Naxal-affected regions such as Bastar had been hindered by violence, but added that the situation was now improving with security operations and welfare measures.

He credited Central Armed Police Forces, including CRPF and CoBRA units, state police and tribal communities for the success of anti-Naxal operations. Shah said the government had repeatedly urged Naxals to surrender, promising rehabilitation, but warned that those who continue to take up arms would face strict action.

(With PTI inputs)