Chennai: A total of 345 Indian fishermen who had been stranded in Iran amid rising regional tensions returned to India via Armenia on April 4, officials confirmed. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed gratitude to his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan for facilitating the evacuation.

The fishermen arrived in Chennai on Saturday evening, according to officials. The officials are yet to confirm how the group got stranded in the war-hit region.

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In a social media post, Jaishankar thanked Mirzoyan and the Armenian government for their support in ensuring the safe return of the Indian nationals via Armenia.

According to sources, more than 1,000 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, mainly from Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts, had been working in Iran on contract, particularly in and around Kish Island port.

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Stranded without work when the war between Iran and the US and its ally Israel began on February 28, the fishermen have been sending video messages to family members urging the government to rescue them, reported PTI.

Since the escalation of conflict in West Asia over the past month, more than 1,500 Indians have exited Iran through land borders with Armenia and Azerbaijan.

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The Ministry of External Affairs stated that it continues to closely monitor the situation in the region, prioritising the safety and well-being of Indian citizens.

The statement also noted a separate incident in Abu Dhabi, where five Indians were injured after debris from an intercepted missile struck the area on Friday. Four have since been discharged, while one remains under treatment. Authorities added that the Indian mission in Abu Dhabi is providing full assistance and coordinating with local officials.