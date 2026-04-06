New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu has attained criticality, marking a major milestone in India’s “civil nuclear journey”.

The Prime Minister described the development as a “defining step” that advances the second stage of India’s three-stage nuclear programme. “India takes a defining step in its civil nuclear journey, advancing the second stage of its nuclear programme,” he said in a post on X.

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The PFBR, which has been indigenously designed and built, is capable of producing more fuel than it consumes, Modi said. He added that the achievement reflects the depth of India’s scientific capability and the strength of its engineering expertise.

He noted that the development is a decisive step towards utilising India’s vast thorium reserves in the third stage of the nuclear programme.

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Congratulating the scientists and engineers involved, the Prime Minister termed it a proud moment for the country.