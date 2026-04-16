Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that his government is resolutely moving forward for the empowerment of women in the three-day special sitting of Parliament.

His remarks came ahead of the start of the special sitting during which the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', commonly known as Women Reservation Act, will be amended for its implementation in 2029.

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"In the special sitting of Parliament, beginning today, our country is all set to take a historic step towards women's empowerment. The respect for our mothers and sisters is the respect for the nation, and with this very spirit, we are moving forward resolutely in this direction," Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.

As per the Constitution amendment bill, Lok Sabha seats will be increased to a maximum of 850 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise to be carried out on the basis of the last published census.

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Seats would also be increased in state and Union territory assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women. The seats reserved for women in Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies "shall be allotted by rotation to different constituencies in a state or Union territory," the bill circulated among Lok Sabha members said.