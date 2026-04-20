New Delhi: The CBI on arrested a deputy director general of DGCA and the senior vice president of a major corporate group in an operation on Saturday in a ₹2.5 lakh bribery case linked to a drone imports.

The CBI arrested M Devula, Deputy Director General at the Airworthiness Directorate, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Bharat Mathur, who is also associated with an aerospace company involved in drone technology- Asteria Aerospace Ltd.

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The CBI has booked Mathur, Devula and Asteria Aerospace Ltd under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The major corporate group where Mathur was working is not listed as accused in the FIR and is the “ultimate parent company”. of Asteria Aerospace, according to Asteria Aerospace's financial statements for 2024-25.

No immediate reaction was available from Asteria Aerospace or the corporate group.

The accused DGCA public servant allegedly demanded undue advantage from private persons in lieu of issuing approvals and permissions for applications pending with DGCA for a private aerospace company, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

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“The CBI arrested Deputy Director General at the Airworthiness Directorate, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Headquarters, New Delhi, along with a representative of a private company in a bribery case of ₹2.5 lakh resulting in the seizure of the entire amount,” it said.

The CBI conducted searches at the premises of the accused public servant and other private persons across four locations in Delhi, resulting in the seizure of cash worth ₹37 lakh along with gold and silver coins and multiple digital devices, the statement added.

According to the CBI FIR, the case was registered based on information from a reliable source, which claimed that Devula allegedly indulged in corrupt and illegal activities in connivance with various private entities in matters relating to the grant of approvals and permissions, in exchange for undue advantage.

The CBI received further information that Mathur contacted Devula on March 18 to enquire about the status of certain applications about the import of drones of Asteria Aerospace Ltd, the FIR said.

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Two days later, Devula allegedly asked Mathur about the number of applications involved, to which Mathur confirmed that there were three applications concerning Asteria Aerospace Ltd, it added.

“It was settled among them that ₹5 lakh per file has to be delivered as a bribe for processing the file for approval,” the CBI FIR stated.

Mathura and Devula had a meeting on April 17 here, where the latter assured completion of the work on the same day, and that a confirmation would be provided by the evening, it added.

“A source also informed that M Devula has asked Bharat Mathur to deliver the illegal gratification at Essex Farms, near IIT Delhi Flyover by Saturday evening,” the FIR mentioned.

(With PTI inputs)