At least 23 people were charred to death and six others sustained grievous injuries in a massive explosion at a private firecracker manufacturing unit in Kattanarpatti near Virudhunagar on Sunday.

According to police and fire service officials, four of the six injured are in critical condition and are undergoing treatment at the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital. Three of the injured are women with around 60 per cent burn injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The explosion occurred at the ‘Vanaja’ fireworks factory owned by Muthumanickam, located within the Vachakarapatti police station limits. Preliminary investigations suggest the unit holds a licence from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), Nagpur. Over 100 labourers were reportedly working at the facility.

The blast is believed to have originated in the front veranda area, where workers were handling raw materials and were in the final stages of firecracker manufacturing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The impact was so severe that at least three rooms were reduced to rubble and several adjacent structures were completely levelled.

“We have recovered 23 bodies so far, many of which were charred beyond recognition,” a police official told PTI, adding that authorities are yet to ascertain the sex of the victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire and rescue personnel battled the flames for several hours, with operations hampered as crackers continued to burst long after the initial explosion. There are fears that more workers may be trapped under the debris.

The incident is the deadliest industrial accident in the region this year and comes just days after a similar blast in Vembakottai in the same district that claimed four lives.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed grief over the incident and said he had deputed Ministers K K S S R Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to the site to expedite rescue operations.

“The tragic news of the deaths of several people in the firecracker unit explosion in Kattanarpatti causes immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased,” he said in a post on X.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also expressed “deep sadness” and wished a swift recovery for the injured. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra conveyed her condolences, saying she was “deeply saddened” by the tragedy and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

(With PTI inputs)