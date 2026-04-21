The states of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are set to commence polling for their respective assemblies on Thursday. According to the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the silent campaign would begin 48 hours before polls close on the election day.

The polling to the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly will be completed in a single phase on Thursday, while elections to the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly would be held in 2 phases. The first phase is scheduled on Thursday while the second phase is to be held on April 29. The election results will be announced on May 4.

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According to the Representation of the People Act, 1951, “No person shall — (a) convene, hold, attend, join or address any public meeting or procession in connection with an election; or (b) display to the public any election matter by means of cinematograph, television or other similar apparatus; or (c) propagate any election matter to the public by holding, or by arranging the holding of, any musical concert or any theatrical performance or any other entertainment or amusement with a view to attracting the members of the public thereto, in any polling area during the period of forty-eight hours ending with the time fixed for the conclusion of the poll for any election in the polling area”.

In view of the election exercise, the Election Commission declared ‘Dry day’ starting 48 hours before the polling ends in the respective regions. Similarly, May 4, the counting day, would also be observed as a dry day.

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On Monday, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar asserted that the poll panel will ‘leave no stone unturned’ to ensure free and fair elections in West Bengal. He laid out a detailed framework to curb malpractices and instil voter confidence.

The CEC also stressed that no government functionary should influence the electoral process.

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“No employee of the state government, local bodies or autonomous bodies would be allowed to influence the electoral process in any manner,” Kumar said. Calling on voters to actively participate in the polls, he urged every elector in the state to cast their vote without fear.