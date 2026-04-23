Polling has started in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal in high-stakes assembly elections, with intense contests expected in both states. In Bengal, this is the first of the two phases of the polls, with the second phase scheduled on April 29.

In Tamil Nadu, over 5.73 crore voters will decide the fate of 4,023 candidates in the fray for the crucial Assembly elections, amid tight security and a massive crackdown by authorities to curb inducements.

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The contest primarily pits the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) against the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Chief Minister M K Stalin is seeking to retain power, while AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami aims to return to office after five years.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said the state is fully prepared. “The total electorate stands at 5.73 crore, including 2.93 crore women, 2.83 crore men, and 7,728 third-gender voters,” she said.

She highlighted that 14.59 lakh first-time voters have been enrolled. Voting will take place across 75,064 polling stations at 33,133 locations, with extensive deployment of EVMs and VVPAT machines, along with adequate reserves to prevent technical issues.

Election authorities have carried out a strong enforcement drive, with seizures and interceptions amounting to ₹1,262 crore, including ₹543 crore in cash and materials. Action has also been taken against digital violations, with 163 FIRs registered and 2,180 URLs blocked. Additionally, 243 clarifications were issued to counter misinformation.

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Efforts have been made to ensure accessibility and inclusivity, with model polling stations, all-women “pink” booths, and stations managed by persons with disabilities and youth. Green polling stations are also being piloted in select districts.

Security has been heightened, with 300 companies of Central Armed Police Forces deployed alongside 83,875 state police personnel. A total of 5,949 booths have been identified as highly sensitive.

Polling will be held from morning until 6 pm, after which EVMs will be transported to 62 counting centres. Results will be declared on May 4.

Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is making his electoral debut, adding to the political buzz.

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BJP trying to hold Mamata's record run in Bengal

In West Bengal, voting for the first phase of the two-phase Assembly elections began, covering 152 of the state’s 294 constituencies. These include all 54 seats in north Bengal and several constituencies in Murshidabad, Nadia, Birbhum, and Hooghly.

More than 3.60 crore voters, including nearly 1.75 crore women, are eligible to cast their votes in this phase.

The Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is aiming for another term in power, while the BJP-led NDA is mounting a strong challenge. The elections are also crucial for the Congress and the CPM, which ruled the state for decades.

The Election Commission said 139 voters have been added to the rolls following tribunal orders linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. These voters will be eligible to cast their votes in the first phase.

The tribunals disposed of 657 cases related to electoral roll disputes, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said.