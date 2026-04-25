Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter, K Kavitha, on Saturday launched a new political outfit, Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS), marking a dramatic escalation in her political differences with her family and former party.

Announcing the party at an event on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Kavitha criticised the ruling Congress, the BJP and the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), alleging that all three were plagued by corruption, favouritism and “family rule”. She also made sharp remarks against her father, describing him as a “changed” and “soulless” leader.

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The BRS, led by KCR, was originally known as the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) before being renamed in 2022 as part of efforts to expand nationally.

Kavitha unveiled ‘Panchajanya’, a five-point agenda that includes promises of free education and healthcare, welfare measures for farmers, provision of free power, and the creation of four lakh jobs through a single recruitment notification. She also advocated for a “Social Telangana”, proposing 50 per cent reservation for backward classes in MP and MLA positions.

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Taking aim at KCR and her brother K T Rama Rao, she said the former chief minister had lately been speaking without “political maturity” and was no longer responsive to public concerns. She accused him of failing to intervene in key issues during the current Congress government, including alleged demolitions in Hyderabad and Khammam, flooding of farmlands, and a fatal road accident near Chevella.

Kavitha also alleged that KCR prioritised national expansion of the BRS over key state projects such as the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy irrigation scheme. She further claimed she was expelled from the party after raising corruption allegations related to the Kaleshwaram project, while others accused of wrongdoing continued to remain close to the leadership.

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Launching a broader political attack, she described Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as “authoritarian” and criticised the BJP for its stance on Telangana’s formation and social justice issues. She also challenged BJP leaders from the state to work towards restoring villages transferred to Andhra Pradesh during the bifurcation.

Kavitha said she decided to float a new party as the existing political leadership had failed to address people’s concerns. Expressing confidence, she asserted that her party would come to power in the 2028 Assembly elections.

Kavitha was suspended from the BRS in September 2025 following internal disputes and allegations against party leaders. Since then, she has been actively engaging with public issues through Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural organisation she heads.

(With PTI inputs)