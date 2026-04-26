A Zurich-bound Swiss International Air Lines flight with 232 passengers on board aborted take-off at Delhi airport early Sunday after a technical issue, triggering a full emergency response.

According to sources, smoke was noticed from the port-side landing gear of the Airbus A330 operating flight LX147 to Zurich. The crew immediately rejected take-off.

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In a statement, the airline said the incident occurred shortly after 1 am. “An issue was detected with one of the engines, following which the crew aborted the take-off. As a precaution, the aircraft was evacuated,” the spokesperson said.

All passengers and crew were evacuated using emergency slides, while stairs were arranged for a few who could not use them. Six passengers are currently undergoing medical evaluation, though no further details were shared.

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The airline said its technical team will travel to Delhi to inspect the aircraft and decide on further steps. Efforts are also underway to arrange alternative travel for the affected passengers.

(With PTI inputs)