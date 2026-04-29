Exit poll projections for the 2026 Assembly elections in Assam indicate a clear advantage for NDA, with most agencies pointing to a comfortable lead over the Congress-led alliance. According to NDTV, Matrize projects BJP+ at 85–95 seats, INC+ at 25–32 and others at 6-12.

Kamakhya Analytics estimates BJP+ at 85–95, INC+ at 26-39 and others at 0-3. Poll Diary gives BJP+ 86–101 seats, INC+ 15–26 and others 0. Axis My India projects BJP+ at 88–100 seats and INC+ at 24–36, with no seats for others. According to the JVC exit poll published by NDTV, the NDA is projected to secure 88–101 seats, while the Congress-led alliance is estimated at 23–33 seats. The AIUDF is likely to win 2-5 seats, and other parties are projected at 0, indicating a largely one-sided contest if these trends hold.

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Across projections, BJP+ is seen clustering in the 85–101 seat range, while the Congress-led alliance remains significantly lower at 15–39 seats, indicating a wide gap in performance. Smaller parties, including AIUDF and others, are expected to play a marginal role, with only limited seat presence.

The uniformity across multiple agencies suggests a stable voting pattern, reinforced by the record-high turnout of 85.96 per cent, which may have further consolidated existing support bases. Overall, the data points to a largely one-sided contest, with limited signs of a tight race or fragmented mandate.

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Polling in Assam was held in a single phase on April 9 across 31,490 polling stations. A total of 722 candidates, including 59 women, contested the elections. A record 85.96 per cent of the state’s 2.51 crore electorate cast their votes, marking the highest voter turnout in Assam’s history, surpassing the previous high of 84.67 per cent recorded in 2016. Around 8,500 officials will be engaged in the counting of votes on May 4 for all 126 Assembly constituencies, according to Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel.