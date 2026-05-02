Kolkata: Voting is underway at 15 booths across two Assembly constituencies in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Saturday, following a repoll order by the Election Commission of India over alleged electoral malpractices.

Repolling is being held at 11 polling stations in Magrahat Paschim and four in Diamond Harbour constituencies. Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

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Officials said the process has remained peaceful so far. “Polling was smooth in the first hour, with no reports of violence or unrest. Adequate central forces have been deployed, and webcasting is under way to monitor proceedings,” an EC official told PTI.

The repoll was ordered based on reports from returning officers and election observers, citing “material circumstances”.

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In Magrahat Paschim, TMC candidate Md Samim Ahamed Molla is contesting against BJP’s Goursundar Ghosh, along with Abdul Majid Halder (Congress) and ISF candidate Abdul Aziz Al Hassan. In Diamond Harbour, the TMC has fielded Panna Lal Halder against BJP’s Dipak Kumar Halder, with candidates from the Congress and CPI(M) also in the fray.

The BJP had alleged widespread irregularities in certain polling stations under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, represented by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

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The EC had deputed special observer Subrata Gupta to verify the allegations on the ground. A decision on repolling in the Falta Assembly constituency is expected later in the day.

Polling for the West Bengal Assembly elections was held in two phases on April 23 and April 29 under heavy security. Counting of votes will take place on May 4.