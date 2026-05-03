New Delhi: In a rare move, the Election Commission of India (EC) has ordered a fresh election across all 285 polling stations in the Falta Assembly constituency of West Bengal on May 21, citing “subversion of the democratic process”.

The poll panel said counting of votes for the constituency will be held on May 24. Officials clarified that a “fresh poll” effectively means a complete repoll.

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“Considering severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during polling in a large number of booths on April 29 in the Falta Assembly constituency, the EC has directed that a fresh poll be conducted in all 285 polling stations, including auxiliary booths,” a spokesperson said.

It is uncommon for the Commission to order repolling across an entire Assembly constituency.

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Earlier, on Friday, the EC had directed repolling in 15 polling stations across two constituencies — Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim — following reported irregularities.

Polling for the West Bengal Assembly elections was conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Counting for the remaining constituencies is scheduled for May 4.

(With PTI inputs)