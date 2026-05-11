Chennai: The recent electoral setback has triggered internal divisions within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), with party MLAs split over whether to support the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in government formation. Signs of dissent against party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami have also begun to surface.

The AIADMK, which contested 167 of the 234 Assembly constituencies, managed to win only 47 seats in the election.

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Following the defeat, Palaniswami convened a series of meetings with party MLAs. However, according to party sources, sharp differences emerged during the discussions. While one faction strongly opposed any form of support to the Vijay-led TVK government, another group favoured extending outside support.

Some MLAs reportedly demanded that Palaniswami step down, holding him responsible for the party’s poor performance.

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The internal strain became more visible as several senior leaders and former ministers, including C Ve Shanmugam and S P Velumani, skipped the meetings chaired by Palaniswami, along with their supporters.

Party insiders said Shanmugam, Velumani and the MLAs aligned with them are inclined towards backing the TVK.

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“There is a clear divide within the party. Many MLAs want a leadership change. If Palaniswami continues as leader, some MLAs may extend support to the TVK,” former AIADMK leader K C Palanisamy said.

He added that Palaniswami should “voluntarily step down” from the party’s top post to help reunite the AIADMK ahead of the next election.

Political analyst Sathyalaya Ramakrishnan said the differences within the AIADMK should be resolved through dialogue and collective leadership.

“As of now, the party still appears united, as all AIADMK MLAs were seated together in the Assembly. Senior leaders must ensure that the differences do not lead to a split,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)