Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s reported remarks likening unemployed youth to “parasites” and “cockroaches” have triggered a debate online, with many questioning the choice of words, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

In a Facebook post, the CPM questioned why many youngsters remain unemployed in the country, indirectly targeting the Central government. “A simple question to the wise men who head our courts: Honourable Sirs, do you believe the youth choose unemployment? Who is responsible for creating a system where millions remain without work?” the CPM asked.

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The criticism came after the CJI- while hearing a case filed by an advocate against the Delhi High Court over senior designations- allegedly made the controversial remarks while questioning the credentials of certain lawyers and their social media activity.

Referring to what he described as a growing culture of attacks on institutions, the CJI reportedly compared some unemployed youth to cockroaches.

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“There are already parasites of society who attack the system and you want to join hands with them? There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment and don't have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, some of them become RTI activists, some of them become other activists, and they start attacking everyone... and you people file contempt petitions!” the CJI said, as quoted by LiveLaw.

The CPM, however, said unemployed youth cannot be branded as “parasites”. “Parasites are not those struggling to survive. Parasites are those who grow rich by feeding off the labour of others,” the party said, adding that judges should begin their search at the “mansions of the wealthy”.

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The CJI’s remarks quickly gained traction on social media, with several X users questioning both the government and its policies.

“What is the Supreme Court, in tandem with the government, doing for unemployed youth and students when paper leaks and layoffs have become a grave concern in the country? The government even finds ways to tax severance pay without unemployment support. How will the system motivate people to work?” an X user wrote.