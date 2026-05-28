Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran was sentenced to six months in jail for contempt of court by a Singapore court over alleged non-compliance with disclosure orders. However, the entrepreneur brushed off the ruling as “procedural” and said he plans to appeal.

The setback comes amid investor disputes, debt litigation and operational turmoil following a sharp post-pandemic downturn for the startup, once considered one of India’s most valuable companies.

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The court ordered Raveendran to surrender to authorities, pay legal costs of 90,000 Singapore dollars (about USD 70,500), and produce documents relating to his ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte, a Singapore entity that held shares in an affiliated company.

It was not immediately clear whether Raveendran was in Singapore at the time of the order. His lawyers said they were considering an appeal and would seek a stay on the ruling.

The case was brought by a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), which invested in Byju’s during a funding round when the company was grappling with layoffs and mounting financial pressure.

The contempt proceedings add to broader legal battles surrounding Byju’s, including ongoing litigation in the United States, where lenders are seeking to recover losses tied to a USD 1.2 billion term loan.

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In a statement issued after the ruling, Raveendran said settlement discussions with lenders and investors, including GLAS Trust and QIA, were nearing conclusion and described the latest legal action as an unnecessary escalation.

“The parties have also acknowledged that there has been no wrongdoing on my part or on the part of the other founders,” he said.

He described the Singapore ruling as “a procedural contempt of court order” linked to disputes over document disclosure and “not a finding of fraud, dishonesty, or wrongdoing on the merits.”

Raveendran said he had chosen “resolution over confrontation” and intended to challenge what he described as a “false and one-sided narrative.”

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Founded as Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, Byju’s became one of India’s highest-profile technology startups during the pandemic-era boom in online education. The company attracted backing from global investors and at one stage reached a valuation of USD 22 billion before suffering a steep decline in growth and finances.

Raveendran said a settlement had been agreed upon in principle, with only a few minor issues left to be finalised between certain parties.

“As part of the settlement discussions, the parties have also acknowledged that there has been no wrongdoing on my part or on the part of the other founders. That is why it is deeply unfortunate that this matter is being used to create a contrary public narrative at this sensitive stage,” he said.

He added that he had not actively contested several court proceedings in recent months because the parties were working towards a comprehensive settlement.

“Against this backdrop, the decision by QIA to continue pressing this matter appears to be an unnecessary pressure tactic at a sensitive stage of the settlement process,” he said.

Raveendran said he had been directed to appear before the court on June 15 and that appeal options remained available.

“I have always maintained that I acted in good faith and in the best interests of Byju’s, its employees, students and stakeholders,” he said.

“Even today, my priority is to support a constructive resolution and avoid saying anything that may affect the ongoing settlement process. However, I cannot allow a false and one-sided narrative to go uncontested.”